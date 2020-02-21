[guy-pleads-not-responsible-to-breaking-windows-of-restaurant,-auto]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A gentleman suspected of smashing the windows of a downtown restaurant and a automobile pleaded not responsible Thursday to two felony costs.

David Handren, 41, pleaded not guilty to expenses of vandalism of $400 or more and was requested held on $20,000 bail.

His next court hearing is set for March 3.

Officers arrested Handren on suspicion of breaking a window of The 18hundred restaurant and a auto parked close by.

Handren has a lengthy prison history.

Court data display he pleaded no contest to a felony vandalism charge very last 12 months and was sentenced to a yr in jail. In a separate situation filed very last 12 months, he pleaded no contest to tried burglary.