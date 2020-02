SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County Sheriff’s Office environment are looking for a gentleman preferred for an armed robbery at a comfort shop.

Authorities say it occurred on Pinewood Highway on Sunday.

Officials have introduced pics of what the suspect was carrying.

In accordance to investigators, they believe that he is driving a Mazda Tribute automobile.

If you have observed the car or truck or know exactly where he is, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.