[Guy required for questioning in sexual abuse of toddler at a River North restaurant]

Police introduced illustrations or photos Tuesday of a person needed for questioning in connection with the sexual assault of a three-year-old girl Monday in River North.

A 35-calendar year-old person advised officers about 8: 20 a.m. the woman was in the rest room of a restaurant in the 600 block of North Clark Avenue when a male pulled her into a stall and touched her inappropriately, Chicago law enforcement mentioned.

She was taken to Lurie Children’s Healthcare facility, where her affliction was stabilized, police stated.

Surveillance impression of a male wanted in link with a sexual assault Feb. 17, 2020, in the 600 block of North Clark Road. Chicago law enforcement

The suspect was wearing a blue hat, black jacket, tan pants, white fitness center sneakers and was carrying a white bag.

Any person with information and facts is requested to get in touch with the Distinctive Investigations Device at 312-492-3810.

