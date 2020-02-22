[guy,-seventy-two,-beaten-by-carjackers-in-sauganash:-law-enforcement]

Two folks beat a 72-yr-aged male and stole his car or truck Friday in Sauganash on the North Side.

The man parked his motor vehicle about six: 55 p.m. in the 5900 block of North Sauganash Lane when two males approached him, Chicago law enforcement stated.

One suspect grabbed the male whilst the other punched him in the deal with and threw him to the floor, law enforcement stated. The suspects took the man’s property and sped off in his automobile.

The gentleman declined health care interest, law enforcement said.

Location North detectives had been investigating.

