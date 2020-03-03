guy-shot-by-cops-in-very-little-village-billed-with-tried-murder

A 19-yr-previous gentleman wounded for the duration of an trade of gunfire with Chicago police Sunday in Minimal Village was charged with attempted murder.

Walter Dennard faces two felony counts of tried murder, Chicago police mentioned.

Officers attempted stopping him about 3: 15 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago Police Main of Patrol Fred Waller claimed in a information conference Sunday.

Dennard allegedly pulled out a gun and fired pictures at law enforcement when they experimented with conversing to him, Waller mentioned. They returned fireplace, striking Dennard in the leg, but he saved operating.

He was arrested in the 2100 block of South California Avenue minutes later on, law enforcement explained. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Medical center in crucial situation, Waller reported.

Dennard is due in bond court docket Tuesday.

