guy-stabbed-on-blue-line-in-the-vicinity-of-jackson,-female-in-custody

A 62-year-outdated man was stabbed Wednesday although riding a CTA Blue Line practice around the Jackson station in the Loop.

He was driving the educate about 11: 45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street when he accidentally bumped into a 50-12 months-previous lady, Chicago law enforcement mentioned. The lady then pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the thumb.

The man refused health-related procedure and is in excellent condition, police stated.

The lady was taken into custody, police mentioned. Charges are pending.

