guy-strike-and-killed-by-car-in-central-fresno,-alcoholic-beverages-a-attainable-aspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The Fresno Police Department claims a person has died following currently being hit by a auto in central Fresno Monday evening.

Authorities responded to a get in touch with around seven p.m. in close proximity to West and Defend Avenues. They say the gentleman walked out into the roadway, leading to the collision.

A mom who was in her automobile with a few small children strike the man in his 60’s. She told authorities she feels terrible about the incident.

Officers are investigating if drugs or alcoholic beverages were being a issue in the male going for walks into the roadway because they smelled alcohol on him.

The person was taken to Local community Regional Professional medical Heart, the place he died.