Guy thinks the epidemic is a good time to stay single at Morrisons

The alleged hate crime took place at Morrisons in Foss Islands Retail Park, York. (Google Map)

A man contracted the coronavirus epidemic, while thousands of people died every day, as the perfect time to change the retail outlet of a supermarket in Morrisons.

York police are appealing to police for information after investigating an alleged altercation at Morrisons in Foss Islands Retail Park.

According to the North Yorkshire Police, the unnamed man had an argument with a security guard and a frontman at a parking lot outside the door at 11.25am on Monday, April 6.

The man refused to leave the grocery store and began insulting him.

Although most of us are able to work from home during the closure of the coronavirus, to supermarket vendors, including security, it is not an opportunity even if we are at risk of contracting the virus.

A shopkeeper recently told the BBC that his work has been “negative and positive” as people continue to shop.

He added: “People have been whispering to me, asking why (right) they aren’t there when we finish … In a good world, retail stores might close, but I know that’s not possible here.

“People need helpers – they want clean food and food – so we have to do what we can. Otherwise, we become angry and scared.”

According to York Mix, a spokeswoman for the North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing to the public to help us re-establish every incident that has taken place.

“In particular, we appeal to anyone who has seen this or heard anything.”

Those with any information on the case in Morrison are urged to contact the North Yorkshire Police, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Last week, a man in Cambridge was arrested after attacking his wife privately and then shooting at a family police officer while threatening them with concrete.

Mark Palmer, 55, pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated assault at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 3, and was sentenced to 42 weeks.