guy-tried-to-sexually-assault-female-in-logan-square-dwelling:-police

Chicago law enforcement are searching for a male suspected of seeking to sexually assault a woman Monday at her residence in Logan Square on the Northwest Aspect.

She was woken up about 1 a.m. by a man who was on top rated of her, Chicago law enforcement said. He was touching her inappropriately and tried using to clear away her handles.

The girl screamed for assist, and the guy ran off by means of the back again doorway, police stated.

He was explained as involving 30 and 40 yrs aged, 5-foot-eight to 5-foot-10 and 150-180 lbs, police reported. He had quick black hair and was donning dark-colored clothes.

Everyone with info is questioned to connect with Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.

