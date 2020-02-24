guy-united-manager-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-reveals-anthony-martial-has-been-carrying-out-‘extra-work’-to-familiarise-himself-with-no.nine-position

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reserved specific praise for in-type Anthony Martial, who scored his 15th purpose of the time in a convincing 3- earn about battling Watford on Sunday.

Martial has now found the back of the internet in a few successive appearances in all club competitions for the first time because September 2017 and has been United’s key striker in the latest months right after Marcus Rashford suffered a double pressure fracture to the back again.

Getty Images Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed the improvement Anthony Martial has revealed

Solskjaer revealed just after the game that Martial has been doing further work in coaching to familiarise himself a lot more with the no.9 position.

“Anthony is even now understanding. He’s played in a vast role for quite a few, a lot of decades, but he’s finding extra and additional made use of to participating in as a no.9 now,” he informed talkSPORT.

“He’s been teaching genuinely properly and performing more function. He’s playing every recreation and getting to be fitter and fitter.

“As a end result he’s turning into a lot more and extra confident scoring distinctive style of targets.”

He ongoing: “This week he scored a few different targets, just one as a centre forward/no.9 [against Chelsea] with a header.

“The one particular in Brugge was all about difficult work and becoming an opportunist immediately after finding up on a blunder. But he did all the operate himself.

“And right now that is the Anthony we have often recognized, the additional who has a lot more talent than most of the gamers all around.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer also hailed Bruno Fernandes for his effectiveness in Sunday’s comprehensive victory more than the Hornets.

The £67million man opened his account for his new aspect, with Mason Greenwood and the aforementioned Martial also on the scoresheet.

Danny Murphy suggests Person United should have offered Martial and held Lukaku

“He’s quite suit, he’s been actively playing the comprehensive time following all,” Solskjaer included. “He’s assured and has been in very good sort. He’s slotted in seriously nicely.

“He’s obtained a terrific personality and he’s a fantastic character. It’s offered all people else around a enormous improve [him signing].

“We’ve noticed what sort of traits he can give the group and now it just shows Person United character stepping up to get the penalty and finishing it how he did.”