guy-united-team-information:-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-features-anthony-martial-injuries-update-in-advance-of-everton-excursion

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has disclosed Anthony Martial skipped Manchester Unietd’s vitory about Club Brugge following failing a health and fitness check on Thursday early morning.

The France intercontinental sustained a thigh damage prior to the Europa League 2nd leg tie and could effectively pass up Sunday’s journey to Merseyside to confront Everton.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Anthony Martial failed a health take a look at on Thursday morning

The Crimson Devils ongoing their excellent kind with a scintillating performance at Old Trafford as they place 5 previous the Belgian aspect with no reply.

In Martial’s absence, January signing Odion Ighalo performed admirably and managed to get on the scoresheet for the very first time due to the fact his move from the Chinese Tremendous League. But Martial’s absence will harm United, with the ahead scoring in every of his past 3 appearances, which includes in the initially leg in Bruges.

And his manager was none the wiser as to no matter whether or not he would be ready to call on the 24-calendar year-aged for the stop by to Goodison Park.

“I don’t know, he went off coaching yesterday, just had treatment method,” Solskjaer claimed of Martial at his publish-match press conference.

Getty Images – Getty Odion Ighalo paid out tribute to his late sister, Mary, soon after scoring versus Club Brugge

AFP or licensors Marcus Rashford could be out for months following his most recent personal injury setback

“He tried out today, to be honest, he claimed, had a physical fitness examination this early morning. It is not a hamstring it is his thigh, in and close to the knee, so I really do not know.”

United are in considerably of an damage disaster up entrance, with main striker Marcus Rashford most likely established to pass up the rest of the year with a again damage sustained in January.

Concerning them, Martial and Rashford have scored 35 plans in all competitions and the accountability to score ambitions now falls to previous Watford striker Ighalo.