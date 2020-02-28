[guy-united-to-engage-in-austria’s-lask-in-europa-league-past-sixteen]

Manchester United’s striker Mason Greenwood celebrates immediately after scoring the opening goal of the UEFA Europa League Team L soccer match from Astana at the Aged Trafford in Manchester September 19, 2019. — AFP pic

NYON, Feb 28 — Manchester United will satisfy Austrian club LASK in the past 16 of the Europa League, although Wolves had been pitted towards Olympiakos in today’s draw in Nyon.

United, who lifted the trophy in 2017, are one of six former champions left in the competition. The to start with leg will be performed in Linz on March 12 with the return a week later at Previous Trafford.

Austrian league leaders LASK created their team stage debut this season and secured a 3-1 aggregate earn in excess of Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in the very last 32.

Wolves progressed to the past 16 of a key European levels of competition for the very first time due to the fact ending runners-up in the Uefa Cup in 1971-72, soon after conquering Spanish strugglers Espanyol.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s facet will consider on an Olympiakos group that stunned Arsenal in the very last round, the Greeks advancing on away objectives next a two-1 more-time victory in London.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, the 2008 finalists, encounter Bayer Leverkusen who dumped out Porto in a clash of two previous winners of the opposition.

Inter Milan have been drawn from La Liga shock deal Getafe, conquerors of final year’s Champions League semi-finalists, Dutch giants Ajax.

The Italian federal government requested Inter’s return fixture towards Bulgarians Ludogorets on Thursday be played in front of an vacant stadium due to the fact of the unfold of coronavirus, which has significantly hit the northern Lombardy region of which Milan is the capital.

5-time former champions Sevilla encounter a tricky tie in opposition to Roma, even though 2009 winners Shakhtar Donetsk will lock horns with Wolfsburg.

Turkey’s Istanbul Basaksehir face FC Copenhagen, when Basel await the winners of the tie amongst Eintracht Frankfurt and Salzburg.

Eintracht guide four-one on aggregate ahead of Friday’s second leg, which was pushed again 24 hrs owing to a storm warning and the forecast of dangerously significant winds in Austria.

The Swiss govt has imposed a ban till March 15 on huge-scale gatherings involving more than 1,000 persons as aspect of actions to include the distribute of the coronavirus. Basel are scheduled to host the return leg four days later.

The last will be performed in the Polish city of Gdansk on May perhaps 27. — AFP