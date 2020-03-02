guy-useless,-chicago-cop-amid-two-hurt-just-after-river-north-police-chase,-crash

A man was killed and two other individuals, which include a Chicago police officer, had been hurt soon after a vehicle strike a pole and a hearth hydrant when fleeing law enforcement Monday in River North.

A blue Lexus was involved in a crash with a further car or truck about 1: 45 a.m. near Ohio and Wells streets, in accordance to Chicago law enforcement. When the feminine driver obtained out of the other car or truck, the 26-yr-old male driving the Lexus instructed her he had a gun and took off.

Police dispatchers broadcast a description of the Lexus and officers at some point spotted it and commenced a pursuit, police said.

They called off the chase prior to the Lexus crashed into the pole and hydrant about 2: 30 a.m. in the 700 block of North LaSalle Boulevard, according to law enforcement and Chicago Hearth Section officers. The crash brought on water from the hydrant to pour into the road in the vicinity of LaSalle and Huron Street.

3 older people ended up taken from the scene to Northwestern Memorial Medical center, fireplace officers reported.

The man driving the Lexus was pronounced lifeless at the healthcare facility, police said. The Cook dinner County health-related examiner’s business has not released aspects about the fatality.

A lady who was a passenger in the Lexus was outlined in superior condition, law enforcement explained.

A Chicago police officer was not concerned in the crash but suffered a minor injuries at the scene, according to law enforcement. The officer was also detailed in superior affliction.

No injuries had been reported in the original crash, police explained. The CPD Significant Incidents device is investigating.

