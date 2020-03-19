Guy Who ‘Probably’ Contracted Covid 19 At Ghost Concert Turns into Mexico’s First Coronavirus Dying

In accordance to Mexico Information Daily, a Mexican male who attended GHOST‘s concert in Mexico City previously this month has turn into the country’s to start with coronavirus dying.

The 41-calendar year outdated was a single of around 50,000 followers who went to the March 3 present, which was attended by another person who also analyzed favourable for COVID-19.

The male who passed absent was suffering from diabetic issues and had been hospitalized for 5 times. The 40-yr-outdated male who also tested optimistic for COVID-19 was hospitalized but is in secure situation.

On Wednesday, the deceased man’s wife instructed reporters that her husband had hardly ever beforehand had a respiratory illness. Requested the place she considered her partner was contaminated with COVID-19, the lady explained that it was “probably” at the GHOST concert.

Mexico so considerably has 314 suspected scenarios of the coronavirus. In the United States, 176 people today have died.

Mexico was critized for allowing 110,000 folks to attend the Vive Latino new music competition in Mexico Town past weekend. The celebration, which featured a functionality by GUNS N’ ROSES, took place as scheduled irrespective of quite a few confirmed scenarios of COVID-19 in Mexico’s money.

Previously in the thirty day period, President Donald Trump said that coronavirus bolsters his argument for constructing a wall among the U.S. and Mexico.

Picture above courtesy of Summa Inferno

