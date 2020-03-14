Guyana’s leader ready to take on new mandate after denouncing vote as flawed – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML63efb3866c28450a9c94a09c4c2ead0711%

% MINIFYHTML63efb3866c28450a9c94a09c4c2ead0712%

Guyana’s electoral authorities set the stage for the re-election of the country’s president late on Friday, when they declared the country’s ruling party the winner in the capital region, in a widely denounced process that threatens to isolate the small South American nation. and the new oil producer. .

“A president sworn in on the basis of these results will not be considered legitimate,” the US, Canadian, British and European Union embassies said in a joint statement Friday.

% MINIFYHTML63efb3866c28450a9c94a09c4c2ead0713 %% MINIFYHTML63efb3866c28450a9c94a09c4c2ead0714%

Guyana in January began exporting the first fraud from the huge oil reserves discovered off its coast, a move expected to turn the weak British sugar colony into a petrostate in the coming years. A new mandate would give President David E. Granger the power to manage the revenue from those exports.

% MINIFYHTML63efb3866c28450a9c94a09c4c2ead0715%

% MINIFYHTML63efb3866c28450a9c94a09c4c2ead0716%

However, the wrong vote signals to many Guyanese a return to the political turmoil of the 1980s, when Mr Antony’s party predecessor, Mr. Granger ran the country through a series of simulated elections and with the support of the military.

Western embassies joined four international observation missions accusing Guyana’s election officials of destroying ballot numbers following the March 2 general elections. They claim that the capital’s results, Georgetown, were tabulated openly and did not match the number of polling stations.

The announcement of the results also violated the decision of Guyana’s top judge Wednesday, who ordered the electoral commission to change the ballot counting process in accordance with the law.

“Democratic nations cannot ignore this blatant disregard for the rule of law,” said senior Latin American State Department official Michael G. Kozak. Friday on Twitter. “He respects the will of the people of Guyana to elect their leader.”

The main party that opposed Mr. Granger, the Progressive People’s Party, held a major lead in the national vote until the charge was suddenly stopped in Georgetown the day after the election. Opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo said that P.P.P. It would boycott Parliament and press for international sanctions against the government if the electoral board refuses to make a full recount.

“We will not recognize the government,” Jagdeo said. “Guyana will be just like Venezuela,” he added, referring to a neighboring country doomed by sanctions and political crisis.

The statement of earnings could spark a new wave of protests at opposition strongholds in Guyana’s sugar belt, which led to a death earlier this month. The political tensions in the country have been fueled by a historic ethnic row, with Guyanese of African descent supporting the government and ethnic Indians in favor of the opposition.

Each side fears that the opposite side will exclude it from its oil assets and use the proceeds of its crude oil exports to consolidate its political power for decades.

The promise of oil wealth has increased the cost of losing political power in Guyana, convincing Granger to continue with the wrong electoral process despite mounting international pressure, said Diego Moya-Ocampos, political risk analyst at IHS Markit in London .

“It is clear that they are not intended to achieve a different outcome,” he said, referring to the ruling party. “They are moving forward and there is no turning back.”

The political crisis is in the spotlight with the largest oil company in the United States, Exxon Mobil, which has been leading the development of Guyana’s oil industry.

The company plans to increase Guyana’s oil production to 750,000 barrels per day by 2025, surpassing the current production of Venezuelan crumbling oil giant. However, these plans could be overthrown by Guyana’s political paralysis.

“This crisis will have serious implications for oil companies,” said Jagdeo, the opposition leader. He said his party would put pressure on the Western government to halt the flow of oil revenue to Guyana, adding that “it would be tantamount to supporting an illegal regime”.

Exxon declined to comment.

Denis Chabrol contributed reporting from Georgetown, Guyana.

% MINIFYHTML63efb3866c28450a9c94a09c4c2ead0717%