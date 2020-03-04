[GW Professor Tells Fox Information: ‘Most of Us Are Likely To Get’ Coronavirus]

Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at George Washington University James Phillips instructed Fox Information on Wednesday that “most of us are likely to get” coronavirus.

“You won’t find a single expert out there who’s declaring this is heading to be contained,” he reported.

Immediately after that ominous outlook, Phillips was reassuring: “The info that we know from China displays that about 98 to 99 % of us are heading to do very quite well.”

Fox News anchor Ed Henry interrupted the health care provider, stating, “You’re giving a hopeful information … but you reported a thing there about ‘most of us are heading to get it,’ that alarms some folks.”

“A good deal of persons may get it and not actually even have symptoms, a great deal of people today may perhaps get the coronavirus and be able to struggle it off with no any difficulties, am I looking at that correct?” Henry questioned.

Phillips confirmed, “that appears to be the scenario,” incorporating, “most of us, such as myself, are likely to get this virus and do good.”

The health practitioner did acknowledge, on the other hand, that there is a share of persons who will get sicker than other people, evaluating the virus to pneumonia, which “can be lethal.”

The health practitioner defined that coronavirus, like pneumonia, is “a reduced respiratory disease, as oppose to most colds that result in upper respiratory infections,” which are likely to only end result in “sore throat, cough, sneezing,” and are, therefore, less fatal.

