Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton “Finally Engaged” Are You Planning A $ 3 Million Wedding?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are you “finally engaged” and planning an extravagant wedding worth $ 3 million? That is the story after the latest issue of a tabloid. Gossip Cop found the rumor wrong.

OKAY! Australia begins with an anecdote about football training by Stefani and Shelton, their son Kingston, “in which they couldn’t keep their hands apart,” an anonymous source told the magazine. The two “grabbed the PDA between the applause” and seemed in high spirits. According to the sales outlet, the reason for the good mood is that they are secretly engaged. “Blake quietly suggested to Gwen at the start of the holiday season,” says an unknown tipster, “and of course she said yes!”

According to the source, Shelton has postponed the proposal because of Stefan’s love for the holidays until Christmas. “First, Gwen and Blake wanted to keep their engagement secret so that they could enjoy this milestone together,” says the mysterious insider. “But they decided that Christmas morning was the perfect time to share the news with their family and close friends.”

“Blake told Gwen he wanted her to hear it, but the tune was actually titled” The Proposal, “” the source claims. Shelton asked the question when the song ended and offered “a $ 4.3 million eight carat pear shaped diamond in platinum.”

Then, according to the detailed source, Stefani’s sons stormed into the room and everyone hugged in the group. The country singer asked his girlfriend’s sons for permission before asking the question, the insider says. Shelton also promised to convert to Roman Catholicism for Stefani, the tipster adds, and will do his best to ensure that they take their vows in a church ceremony.

However, this is hardly the end of the surprisingly detailed story. After the church, they are planning a reception at Shelton’s Oklahoma Ranch, the source said. “So far, the price is almost $ 3 million,” they add. In the outlet, some hyper-specific details about the layers of the cake, the design of Stefan’s dress and Shelton’s plan for a grill catering are mentioned.

And to top off the huge list of bold claims, the source mentions that the couple is trying to have a baby. The point of sale insists that the two try to receive in a natural way, but they are fully willing to take the path of adoption.

The number of claims and details is impressive, but they are made-up nonsense. The whole story is a fiction. As Shelton kept saying, the news of the engagement doesn’t come from a tabloid. “Of course (our relationship) must go somewhere, but I promise we won’t update the news in any of the grocery trash magazines,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight last June. “If it happens, you will find out about it from someone like you.”

And for what it’s worth, it’s brave to say that the couple could spend over $ 7 million on wedding preparations in about three weeks without anyone noticing it, except for this unique tabloid. Shelton is about to start his Friends and Heroes tour until early March. We believe that he is more concerned with these preparations than with planning an imaginary wedding.

Even the opening anecdote is incredibly exaggerated. According to the paparazzi photos and videos of the practice, “packing on PDA” means an arm around the shoulder and a strand of hair. If the tabloid cannot do justice to documented reality, why should we trust it to report non-fiction?

Gossip Cop is pretty confident that the two will tie the knot at some point. We do know, however, that it is not similar to this outlet’s report. Several tabloids have tried a Shelton Stefani wedding rumor, but none have resisted the exam.

We have the American edition of OK! Almost a year ago when they claimed that Shelton and Stefani had a little girl. The outlet even used the exact same photo of Stefani who put her ringed hand on Shelton’s chest. We also closed the outlet for a story about Shelton last May that asked Stefan’s parents – not her sons – for permission to marry her. We have exposed countless fake articles about Shelton’s suggestions, and this latest piece is more nonsense.