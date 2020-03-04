gwen-stefani-canceled-las-vegas-displays-because-she’s-pregnant-with-blake-shelton’s-little-one?

(Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani is not expecting with Blake Shelton’s infant, even with what a tabloid article appears to be to believe. She has cancelled a number of Las Vegas performances, but it’s not because she’s expecting. Gossip Cop investigated the story and located no truth of the matter to it.

Pursuing Stefani’s cancellation of a few reveals in her Las Vegas Just a Lady residency, the World is theorizing it need to be because she’s carrying a baby. A mysterious “source” tells the tabloid that Stefani, 50, is “over the moon” about the being pregnant, but has good friends “telling her that she requires to just take it straightforward.” It is stated the “Hollaback Girl” singer is suffering from a “rare and serious type of morning sickness” that has even place her in the hospital.

Shelton is “very involved,” promises the source, “but Gwen’s confident him she’s in good palms.” The tabloid isn’t hesitant to provide up Stefani’s age and indicates that “recent infertility issues” have presented the few induce for concern. The questionable insider says she “nearly gave up” following quite a few unsuccessful rounds of IVF, but “her religion and stamina compensated off and a miracle happened!” Both Stefani and Shelton are apparently hoping for a woman, the resource finishes, “but for now, Gwen’s got to relaxation and take it easy to guarantee a balanced being pregnant.”

We’re all for Stefani holding factors nutritious and strain-absolutely free all through pregnancy, other than for the actuality that she is not expecting. The story is a complete fabrication. Gossip Cop arrived at out to a source near to the new music stars, who confirmed for us that the singer is not expecting.

Furthermore, the story’s premise makes no sense. Even though Stefani did in fact terminate four demonstrates due to an unspecified disease in the 1st couple months of February, all of people displays have been rescheduled and her residency is likely by May. If Stefani ended up indeed centered on rest and relaxation through a pregnancy, she would not go on performing frequent night performances for the next a few months.

As one particular of the new music industry’s most popular couples, Stefani and Shelton are no strangers to ridiculous rumors about by themselves. The World in specific appears to be to get pleasure from inventing tales about the singers. In 2018, the tabloid posted a story alleging that Stefani and Shelton had been adopting a two-yr-old daughter alongside one another. Final August, the unreliable publication claimed Stefani was forcing Shelton to go on a food plan to get rid of excess weight. Gossip Cop debunked both rumors as false. The tabloid is just desperate to uncover drama that isn’t there.