Gwen Stefani, Miranda Lambert fight over who has the better bling?

are Gwen Stefani and Miranda Lambert Dispute over who has the better “bling”? That is the absurd story in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop can expose the fake premise.

A new article in the National Enquirer says Blake Shelton’s ex-wife Lambert, secretly adores the jewelry style of his girlfriend Stefani and wants to surpass her. “She would never admit that she admires anything about the woman who has replaced her in Blake’s life, and now she is doing everything to outshine her,” says a so-called “snitch” of the magazine.

According to the alleged source, Stefani and Lambert work with the same jewelry designer in Los Angeles and both place special orders to look better than the others. This statement alone makes little sense when you consider that Lambert lives in Tennessee. “The strange thing is that these incredibly expensive pieces go out of fashion in Hollywood – but not for Gwen and Miranda,” added the apparently false insider. “For them, showing off their new bling is a way of driving the other one up! The more striking and valuable it is, the better. “

The following applies to the article in the tabloid: Stefani and Lambert both wear jewelry. The following is wrong: everything else. As mentioned above, Lambert doesn’t live in Hollywood and she doesn’t run in exactly the same circles as Stefani. What crowd do they both try to impress with their bling?

It was big news when Lambert, Stefani and Shelton all attended the CMA Awards in November because they rarely cross each other. People magazine reported at the time that the No Doubt singer and her boyfriend were shaking their heads at Lambert’s appearance, while Lambert did the same when Shelton entered the stage. Shelton and Lambert had a rather controversial divorce, but they both moved on and she has no relationship with Stefani at all. There is no “fight of the bling” behind the scenes. If anything, everyone stays polite when they are forced to be in the same room. A source close to the situation tells Gossip Cop The story is made up.

Unfortunately, the inquirer loves creating a fake drama involving Shelton’s ex-wife and his current girlfriend. Already in November Gossip Cop The tabloid was blown up for falsely claiming that Lambert heard during the CMA Awards how he “blew up” Stefani’s looks. As already mentioned, there was nothing scandalous at the award ceremony. In 2018, the publication had already claimed that Shelton had called Lambert secretly late behind Stefan’s back. These different storylines are pure fiction.