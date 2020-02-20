[Gwenifer Raymond: Shacklewell Arms, London – live review]

Gwenifer Raymond

Shacklewell Arms, London

20 February 2020

Welsh fingerpicker Gwenifer Raymond showcases her skills for a packed pub group shocked into silence by her supreme competencies. Tim Cooper attempts in vain to prevent his jaw dropping in marvel.

Sometimes talent is all you want. Gwenifer Raymond performs the acoustic guitar and the banjo. She does not sing. She does not have on sneakers (or socks) when she plays. She writes her individual tunes. She does not chat considerably. She hides her confront powering a curtain of hair. But when she plays… effectively, it is just spellbinding.

She’s 34 now and she’s been playing guitar for far more than 25 yrs, which goes to exhibit that apply genuinely does make perfect. Since she’s as shut to perfection as it’s achievable to get. This is music in its purest form: a picket acoustic guitar and six strings and a select for her thumb. No sales opportunities, no pedals, no distinctive outcomes. Her playing is a distinctive influence in by itself.

I get some buddies together to see her since I have heard her album – You Had been In no way Much Of A Dancer – and viewed clips of her on YouTube and I want to spread the term: I have not been this energized about a live performance this a lot since… nicely, possibly considering that the night time before when Max Richter gave the globe premiere of his hottest do the job Voices at the Barbican. But apart from that, it is been a prolonged time.

I inform them what I know: that she is Welsh, that she patterns computer system games by day, that she has a Master’s diploma in Astrophysics, creating her a authentic dwell rocket scientist. It is not the CV of just about every musician to tread the boards at the Shacklewell Arms. And in this article she is.

She sits barefoot on a stool on the cave-like stage, dressed down in black jeans and a black shirt, holding a very long-necked banjo, her extended hair falling down in entrance of her face so that you can’t see her at all. It is only at the conclusion of the 2nd song, just after swapping her banjo for a guitar, that she appears to be like up and introduces herself. She’s not a person for lengthy tales or anecdotes, preferring to enable the audio do the conversing. “This is a new tune,” she claims. “I haven’t performed it before so I’ll in all probability fuck it up.” But she doesn’t, just as you knew she would not.

My friends ask me before the present what type of tunes she plays and I don’t know how to response, even however I have played her report numerous instances. There is blues, I say there is folks there’s a trace of Appalachian bluegrass. Buit the round guitar melodies remind me of Congolese Soukous tunes and the repetitive rhythms of Tuareg bands from the Maghreb then there’s the trancelike element of Indian ragas and Qawwali new music from Pakistan.

Raymond’s web site states simply: “Guitar convincer. Banjo thumber.” Which is just about ideal.

It also tells us she will come from Cardiff and now lives in Brighton. That she picked up a guitar at the age of 8 and 1st fell in like with punk and grunge. That she started carrying out in punk bands all over the Welsh valleys in advance of delving back again into the distant previous – a entire world of pre-war blues musicians and Appalachian folks, leading on to the guitarists of the so-known as American Primitive genre.

That was the term coined for the eclectic design of John Fahey in the pre-rock’n’roll era of the late 1950s and early 1960s. Fahey was famed for taking part in fingerpicked people guitar in the fashion of the region blues guitarists of the 1920s and 1930s – an improvisational system incorporating influences from as far afield as Portugal, Brazil and Indian and even Indigenous American rhythms.

Observing Raymond, who closes her eyes and seems to be as if she’s moving into a trance as she begins to engage in, a component of me thinks she should really be undertaking at Wigmore Hall to a hushed audience of attentive observers sitting in respectful silence. The other component feels privileged to be standing with a beer in a hipster pub venue in Dalston exactly where you are in no way far more than 15 feet away from the performer (even even though it’s uncomfortably packed and you are in all probability wishing you experienced a person of the seats at the entrance).

You just cannot see her experience simply because she tends to play with her extensive hair hanging in entrance of it, all the way down to the fingers on the strings, like Neil Youthful when his hair obtained caught in the strings when he was enjoying Heart of Gold on Prime of the Pops extended in advance of Gwenifer was born.

Her music, took, has a trancelike excellent, the bass notes throbbing carefully even though the fingers of her appropriate hand trace round patterns and her remaining hand conjures filigree embellishments of unattainable delicacy and velocity on the fretboard. It’s difficult to think she does it all with just two arms and ten fingers since it frequently sounds like two or even three guitarists participating in at the moment.

She reserve-finishes the set with banjo tracks, Command Me Oh Lord! and Idumea (which you can observe in this article), and you can get an thought of the prevailing mood from their titles – The Three Deaths Of Purple Spectre, Sometimes There is Blood, Off To See The Hangman – but the titles are mere tips that the audio carries into the ether.

She finishes with the aptly named Bleeding Finger Blues, a composition of this kind of substantial-speed depth and virtuosity that, at the finish, you’re tempted to appear intently at the two people arms, and all those people fingers, to see if it is basically real. But she’s made it – and she’ll be playing these three concert events for these lucky plenty of to get tickets:

February 26th: Reading through – The Roseate

February 29th: St Vith, Belgium

March 1st: Eco-friendly Door Store, Brighton

~

All text by Tim Cooper. You can discover extra of Tim’s creating on Louder Than War at his author’s archive. He is also on Twitter as @TimCooperES.

Extra Gwenifer Raymond facts, songs and movies at her web page and also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.