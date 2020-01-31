Gwyneth Palrow’s new Netflix series was hit by the NHS manager

Gwyneth Palrow’s new Netflix series The Goop Lab was criticized by the head of the NHS England, who criticized the “dubious wellness products and procedures” on the show.

The Goop Lab premiered last Friday (January 24th) on the streaming service. Netflix’s summary for the series, which deals with alternative therapies, reads: “Gwyneth Paltrow and her goop team are curious about psychedelics, energy work and other challenging wellness topics.”

Simon Stevens, CEO of NHS England, yesterday (January 30) condemned some of the health and lifestyle statements in the Goop Lab at an academic event in Oxford.

“Goop has just emerged with a new TV series in which Gwyneth Paltrow and her team are testing vampire facials and a bodyworker who claims to cure both acute psychological trauma and side effects by simply putting his hands two inches over the body a customer moves, “said Stevens.

He added: “(Paltrows) brand sells psychic vampire repellent, says chemical sunscreen is a bad idea, and promotes colonic irrigation and home improvement coffee breakers, although they pose significant health risks.”

Before each episode of The Goop Lab, a Netflix medical disclaimer is displayed that reads, “The show is meant to be entertaining and informative – not medical advice. You should always consult your doctor when it comes to personal health and before starting treatment. “

A spokesman for Goop told the BBC that the company “is transparent when dealing with emerging issues that may not be supported by science or that are at an early stage of review.”

NME has asked Netflix for further comments.