Gwyneth Paltrow absolutely forgot that she was back in “Spider-Man”

Can someone come and pick up please Gwyneth Paltrow before she’s just ashamed of an irretrievable hole in the earth? Because she just started and either forgot that she was back in Spider-Man or she just forgot zendaya was in the movie with her. Jesus cried.

According to Zendaya, a bloody phenomenon appeared at the Critic’s Choice Awards 2020 Tom Ford Gwyneth, who looks literally shaped for her body, went to Instagram to praise the look, accidentally exposing her terrible memory. Again.

See, Gwyneth has an in-depth cover for Harpers Bazaar Aus for February, where she wears the same Tom Ford top (haute couture breastplate?) Like Zendaya, so she jumped on insta and found that she ended up “having something in common “With Zendaya because of the shaped brisket.

Not the fact that she played alongside Zendaya in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Obviously, film credits don’t count as “common ground” for Gwyneth.

Maybe she sniffed too many of her strange goop candles? Who knows what’s going on in Gwynny’s brain?

It is not the first time that she has forgotten to be this film, or who else has starred in films with her – although it appears to be only MCU-related films.

Gwyneth was stuck, she wasn’t in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which led to it Jon Favreau She had to explain exactly the scenes she was in to remember.

Her face when she says “Was that Spider-Man?” You sweet idiot.

But did she just wipe the whole film from her memory? How can you forget that you are in this film and then be reminded of it and then forget who was in the film with you?

She also forgot that she played along Samuel L. Jackson – who plays Nick Fury, which is absolutely no small thing – in Marvel films and asks the boss of the Marvel studios why exactly Jackson was in the Avengers: Endgame set.

Spirit like a sieve, I swear to God.

