Gwyneth Paltrow’s marriage to Brad Falchuk under quarantine?

It is Gwyneth Paltrow marriage with Brad FalchukAre you crumbling under the pressure of self-isolation? That’s what a tabloid claims in a fake article this week. Gossip Cop he looked at the rumor and found it totally false.

According to HeatThe Contagion actress, who has publicly voiced the importance of self-isolation, is “struggling with closure” because “Falchuck is never there.” An unnamed “insider” reports that the couple “are not used to spending time together.” The spouses were eagerly waiting to move in together until last September, after a year of marriage, so that each of them could spend as much time as they could with their children.

“Gwyn is used to having a whole house,” continues the suspected tipster. “So Brad is slowly taking her to the wall. Obviously, they want each other, but sometimes it’s difficult.” The outlet also mentions a previous interview in which Paltrow said she sometimes appreciates a little distance from her husband: it helps preserve the mystery and also preserves the idea that this person has a life, so this is something I’m trying to keep abreast of as we join in. “The paper concludes that Paltrow’s hope for” loneliness seems devastated.

The grim “source” of the tabloid can make any unverified statement they want, though Gossip Cop entered with the Paltrow representative who is qualified to speak on his behalf. Her spokeswoman dismisses this story as “make-up”: Falchuk is not “driving slowly (Paltrow) on a wall,” as the tabloid states.

This is not to say that life in self-injury due to coronavirus is easy for anyone, not even “Faltrows,” as fans call it. Last week, spouses recorded a video session with a privacy teacher on Paltrow’s Goop website discussing the challenges of confinement for couples. “We are fortunate that we have a very strong relationship,” Paltrow said of her and Falchuk. While the situation is certainly stressful and difficult for everyone, it seems that Paltrow and Falchuk are on as solid a ground as they can be.

It is not the first time Gossip Cop had to debunk false claims about Paltrow and Falchuk’s marriage. Last April, we attacked National Enquirer and its copycat website RadarOnline for alleging that their marriage was falling just half a year after their wedding. Earlier this year, we removed a story from the NW by pushing a ridiculous rumor that they proposed Paltrow’s ex-husband Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson for a quarter. When Gossip Cop He sent her to Paltrow’s camp, his spokeswoman declaring it “beyond ridiculous.”