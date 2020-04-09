Gwyneth Paltrow’s son Moses organizes a wonderful 14th birthday in quarantine

Gwyneth Paltrow’s son, Moses, completely destroyed his 14th birthday (photo: Instagram)

Celebrating a quarantine birthday may be a grim prospect for some – but not for Moses Paltrow.

Son Gwyneth marked his 14th place as mother of all isolation ceremonies on Wednesday.

Dressed in pajamas and a party hat (perfect combination), Moses was beaming when his friends drove up to the pad from Los Angeles to sing the happy birthday.

The teenager looked excited when his buddies hung from their 4×4 (after all, it’s LA) with balloons, streamers and whistles to call on a big day.

Gwyneth apparently loved the party, dancing as she cheered and screamed with Moses’ friends.

She shouted, “You are the best,” when the crowd shouted, “We love you so much!”

The 14-year-old was admitted to the “birthday parade” from his colleagues (photo: Instagram)

His friends sang on his birthday and cheered on him in the garden in front of the house (photo: Instagram)

No birthday is complete without presents, and – according to social distance – Moses ran to his companions to collect presents before he returned to the door.

Gwynnie shared bash on her Instagram Stories, writing, “A socially distant birthday parade for Moses.”

The 47-year-old also paid tribute to her son – whom she shares with ex-Chris Martin – on Instagram.

Gwynnie sang and danced with the crowd (Photo: Instagram)

She screamed: “You are the best” among Moses’ colleagues (photo: Instagram)

Goop founder shared photos of Moses skateboarding and singing with his founder Coldplay.

She wrote next to them: “This kid is the best and he’s 14 today. Unbelievable. He is the nicest man and has a unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself.

“Mosey, I can’t be more proud of you in every way. You conquer everything you have to do, you never give up, you are extremely talented and a great friend. “

Gwyneth concluded: “I hope you never stop hugging me goodbye when you go to the next room. I love you.’

The talented actress Ripley recently shared a rare selfie with Moses and her daughter Apple, 15, during the blockade.

She joked in the signature: “WFH with some moral support”

Gwynnie recently made headlines because her 2011 Contagion movie returned to the charts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The film is about the spread of a deadly pandemic, and Gwyneth is the first patient to become infected with the virus.

