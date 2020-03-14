exclusive

Rat gyms have a safe haven amidst a growing pandemic of coronavirus – many of their go-to facilities do not seem to close their doors. Instead, they will do a few more wipes to make people happy.

TMZ has spoken to a number of famous Los Angeles gyms – including 24 Hour Fitness, Equinox and TriFit … and they have all told us that they have not received instructions to maintain their COVID-19 membership. What they have to do, in short, is to step up their game of cleaning.

A TriFit employee in Santa Monica tells TMZ … their gym replaced several small hand sanitizer bottles with 4 large ones, placing one in each locker room and two in the main area of ​​the gym. They also provide more hand wipes and paper towels that members are expected to use to destroy the machines. TriFit also encourages people to wash their hands, and so on

One thing Tri had closed was … their sauna and steam room, which were empty.

The Equinox does the same, except when the weight of the cleaner is cleared by the staff. Equinox employees told us to expand their cleaning efforts with hospital cleaning solutions – which will be used for mid-morning and mid-afternoon wiping … in addition to their usual cleaning schedule.

As for 24 Hours … they also adhere to the same principle of extra cleaning – telling TMZ that their staff is wiping out almost every available solution they can find in disinfectant solutions. They also said they encouraged members to use cleaning stations around their facilities before using a machine and, of course, afterwards.

24HF isn’t even … their 24GO app offers more than 2,000 workouts that people can do from home – so they suggest members use them when they can’t.

Bottom line … the gyms outside are doing what they need to do in a space where microbes run amok – that is, cleaning … so much more. If you’re brave and don’t worry about getting something, go ahead and keep moving. It does not close the Coronavirus.