H.E.R. provides a whole team of tools to help them through the coronary virus crisis

H.E.R. In the coming months, as the coronavirus pandemic worsened, it provided her team with money to support it.

The Grammy-Award-winning singer-songwriter provided financial support for the entire network, as shown by her supportive vocalist Aiani Gambrik.

“I was gone for a second because my family was directly affected by COVID 19. We were all infected with the virus,” Gambrick wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week.

I was not there for a second because my family was directly affected by COVID 19 We were all infected with the virus. Today, this BOSS simply blessed the entire team with the help of several COVID 19 tools to help us over the next few months. I’m not talking about a bag for cars. She just blessed every last one of us! THANK YOU! I hope every artist that likes it returns to their team! Especially when they have been down since day 1. Thank you @hermusicofficial for following someone by example! shout at @emperormaximusjefficuscaesar @mmiisshhaa @jeaninemclean @jjctim because people are influenced by those they choose to surround! Lots of love

“Today, this BOS has only blessed the entire team with several COVID 19 tools to help us over the next few months. I’m not talking about an alien bag for groceries! She’s just blessed with every last one of us! THANK YOU, sister!”

H.E.R. is one of dozens of artists who donated money to help those in need in today’s climate.

Pinjan has sent $ 1 million to the US Emergency Fund after recovering from COVID-19. Elsewhere, Rihanna has pledged $ 5 million in aid, including $ 700,000 worth of fans in Barbados, while Taylor Swift has donated funds to support supporters of the pandemic, as well as a Nashville record store.

Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion have also offered financial support to their fans as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the industry and human performance.

See an up-to-date list of NME concerts, cancellations and concerts here.

