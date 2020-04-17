H & R Blocks, TurboTax Glitch May Affect Some Stimulus Checks From IRS

About 80 million taxpayers will receive a stimulus package this week, but some Americans are complaining that the check didn’t reach their account. According to a US Treasury spokesman, one of the criminals could be whether they filed through tax preparation services such as H & R Block or TurboTax and received the loan in anticipation of a tax refund.

A Treasury spokesman said the IRS has no information on the direct deposits of these taxpayers. This issue is related to the mechanism of loans in anticipation of tax refunds. These loans are basically prepayment of the tax refund expected of the IRS, but by tax preparation services that may use credit cards such as H & R Block’s Emerald Prepaid Mastercard to provide the loan to consumers. Will be provided. But that means the IRS may not have the taxpayer’s banking information.

According to the Ministry of Finance, consumers who use the tax preparation service and use the loan in anticipation of tax refunds will need to enter their bank account information on the IRS Get My Payment site.

However, on Thursday some consumers reported problems accessing the site, and many of the reports to CBS MoneyWatch did not have the option to update their bank account information and the message “Payment status is unavailable” Was displayed.

If you did not receive a stimulus check on your direct deposit on Wednesday and filed your tax through the Turbotax or H & R block, the IRS does not save your direct deposit information to a file. If you still need a direct deposit, please enter the information on the IRS website

However, both TurboTax and H & R Block said the IRS requires customer banking information.

“TurboTax filer bank account information is sent to the IRS as part of the tax return,” the company said in a statement to CBS Money Watch. “The IRS has the proper banking information for all TurboTax filers and we can use them to distribute stimulus payments, which customers receive with a debit card, a refund transfer of their choice, or other service It applies whether or not you choose to. “

H & R Block said the IRS “caused confusion because it does not always use the client’s final destination bank account information to pay the stimulus.” He added that he is working with the IRS to send payments directly to clients.

Taxpayers who recently filed a tax in 2019 may see a “Payment status not available” message from the IRS website because the tax office is still processing the tax return.

Still, some taxpayers have told CBS that they have already received a tax refund for 2019, are not using the tax refund loan forecasting service, and are having trouble getting information from the site.

If the IRS does not have the taxpayer’s direct deposit information, the agency will mail a paper check. Checks will be issued starting the week of May 4th and will be issued until the final batch is shipped in September.

Indeed, this week millions of Americans have been incessantly stimulating payments. A single taxpayer with income less than $ 75,000 will receive $ 1,200 and a couple with income less than $ 150,000 will receive $ 2,400. Parents of children under the age of 17 can earn $ 500 per child. People who earn above these thresholds see payments decrease by $ 5 per $ 100 income until they phase out at $ 99,000 for single filers and $ 198,000 for married couples. I will.

The IRS and the Treasury have created a tracking website to “pay for economic consequences” within three weeks of the $ 2 trillion stimulus bill being signed by President Donald Trump.

But in the meantime, millions of workers lost their jobs, and in just over a month over 22 million Americans applied for unemployment.

