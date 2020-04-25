Ha Ha wrote About Friendship With Kim Jong Kook In The Birthday Message

On April 25th, HaHa took to Instagram to congratulate Kim Jong Kook on his birthday!

Sharing a cute photo of Kim Jong Kook with HaHa’s son, Dream, HaHa wrote, “Kkook hyung, I wish you a happy birthday! We’ve had so many relationships for a long time, we laugh and cry, and sincerely hope I can find happiness in the future plans! Trustworthy and charismatic Hyung! Please keep me right! Your loyalty knows no bounds! I have learned so much! 2020 is lonely and difficult but we will share and deal with it! I have to say too much … I will hold back! No other words needed! Hyung! I love you! Stay healthy! From Donghoon. “

In the hashtag, he wrote that Dream also wished him a happy birthday and made reference to the business owned by HaHa and Kim Jong Kook.

In the comments, Kim Jong Kook replied, “Hahaha, I miss … today … Didn’t I decide today to invest? Hahahahahahaha, thank you. 401! Hwaiting! Hahaha.” HaHa replied with a joke, “You’re embracing you ! This is a photo taken today! I’m in your hands! “(This is a reference to his father’s dream.)

Both HaHa and Kim Jong Kook are members of the original cast of SBS “Running Man,” which will celebrate its 10th year this year and is preparing for its 500th episode.

