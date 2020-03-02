ha-ji-received-and-ryu-seung-ryong-confirmed-to-star-in-new-film

Ha Ji Received and Ryu Seung Ryong will be reworking into a married pair for their new film “Bi Gwang” (romanized title).

On March two, Ace Manufacturing facility revealed, “Ryu Seung Ryong and Ha Ji Won have been verified to star in director Lee Ji Won’s new job ‘Bi Gwang.’”

“Bi Gwang” will be about a pair who applied to dwell extravagantly but hit rock bottom soon after being swept up into an incident. Afterwards, the loved ones struggles to get back almost everything they have lost. The title refers to a person of the particular playing cards in the Korean card activity hwatu with bi this means “rain” and gwang referring to “light.”

Ha Ji Won will play Nam Mi, who applied to be a prime star back in the times but has fallen to come to be a entertainer who will work to barely make a living. By means of this job, Ha Ji Won will portray a strong character like no other. Viewers are also curious to see how Ha Ji Received and Ryu Seung Ryong will showcase their chemistry as a couple on display screen.

Additionally, since the film will be generated by director Lee Ji Received, who obtained praise for portraying charismatic and impartial female figures by means of “Miss Baek,” viewers are fired up to see what new character the director will develop in the future movie.

