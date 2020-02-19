[ha-jung-woo-shares-text-messages-exchanged-with-clinic-in-response-to-rumors-about-drug-use]

Ha Jung Woo’s company has released the textual content messages he exchanged with the clinic just after getting caught up in rumors about illegal drug use.

Final 7 days, Channel A’s “News A” claimed that prosecutors ended up investigating a popular movie star for getting Propofol at a plastic surgery clinic less than the name of his youthful brother. It was later documented that this actor was Ha Jung Woo.

Ha Jung Woo’s agency unveiled a statement declaring that while the actor had been set to snooze (Propofol is a sleep inducer and anesthetic) in the course of laser remedies for a scar at the clinic, there experienced been no illegal drug use. The company also promised to reveal the text messages that Ha Jung Woo exchanged with the director of the clinic as proof.

On February 19, Channel A launched a new report in which one of their reporters achieved specifically with Ha Jung Woo’s consultant. During this conference, the consultant confirmed the reporter the text messages.

The text messages began in January 2019 with Ha Jung Woo introducing himself to the hospital director and mentioning that he had been encouraged by an acquaintance. They then set up a time for an appointment.

Two months afterwards, the hospital director sent a textual content that claims, “The process ahead is the scar, but just after the procedure, remember to stop by the clinic 3 more times in the subsequent ten days.” Ha Jung Woo replied, “The scar is the greatest undertaking.”

Soon after this, the two talk about the patient’s skin affliction after the laser processes. Ha Jung Woo claims that his pores and skin feels pink as a final result.

When requested no matter whether the Propofol experienced been required for the course of action, Ha Jung Woo’s representative replied, “The scar on his face was a deep one particular, so the laser treatment would have been unendurable with no anesthetic.” The agent also stated that given that appointments have been produced through textual content, Ha Jung Woo did not know which identify the clinic put down for him. He denied that the actor utilised a false title to acquire injections, particularly the name of his young brother.

According to Channel A’s report, prosecutors have resolved to call in Ha Jung Woo for questioning immediately after studying the public rationalization delivered by his agency.

Also on February 19, Ha Jung Woon’s attorney gave an interview with Sports Chosun and mentioned, “What I can inform you for certain is that Ha Jung Woo did not ask that he be put down below a false name. The medical doctor was the to start with human being to advise utilizing a phony title for the remedy. Ha Jung Woo is normally a cautious man or woman and does not even make restaurant reservations under his actual name. The particular person in charge of the process spoke strongly in favor of applying a phony title, so Ha Jung Woo believed him without having problem and adopted his direction.”

The attorney continued, “Long immediately after he gained the therapy, he learned that the healthcare facility was popular among chaebol businessmen. Which is why he experienced no suspicion about the doctor’s suggestion that he use a false title. Of system, now he knows that this was inappropriate. He is personally grieved that this predicament has arisen from a easy skin treatment method treatment.”

The law firm also described the reasoning for utilizing Propofol for the duration of the laser procedure. He said, “We usually feel of Propofol as staying employed for the duration of endoscopies. Ha Jung Woo’s technique was a laser course of action, so it does not need a whole anesthetic, but the lasers had been extremely strong for this procedure, which makes it pretty distressing. He gained [the Propofol] after the head medical professional judged it vital. He did not ever use it excessively or illegally.

“The rumors that say, ‘He even made a tolerance to it’ or ‘He employed it routinely like a equipment,’ are absurd. They are completely untrue. Lots of individuals are becoming investigated above this difficulty, and stories are remaining built up without the need of evidence, and now individuals think that it is confirmed. I will say this once again, but Ha Jung Woo received anesthesia only for the amount expected for the surgical process. There was no drug use over and above that.”

Top Photo Credit history: Xportsnews