[ha-jung-woo’s-agency-responds-to-studies-that-he-employed-medicine-under-his-brother’s-name]

Ha Jung Woo’s company has introduced an official statement in response to current reviews that the actor habitually used Propofol, a sedative drug, beneath his brother’s identify.

On February 15, Channel A’s “News A” documented that prosecutors had been investigating a popular motion picture star and an entertainment company CEO for attaining Propofol a number of times at a plastic surgical procedures clinic using untrue names. The famous movie star was documented to have utilized Propofol for several many years underneath the title of his young brother, also an actor.

According to “News A,” the actor was launched to the plastic surgical treatment clinic by Chae Seung Juk, the former president of Aekyung Team. Prosecutors are questioning Chae Seung Juk as perfectly as the employees of the clinic, which is mentioned to be a hotspot for celebs and businessmen. They are also wanting into whether any person else at the clinic acquired medications below a false name.

On February 18, media stores began reporting that the title of the person who experienced obtained Propofol at the plastic surgical procedure clinic was “Kim Sung Hoon” and that he had ordered the medications less than the identify of “Kim Young Hoon.” Kim Sung Hoon is actor Ha Jung Woo’s authentic title, and Kim Youthful Hoon is the name of his young brother.

These studies included that in addition to Chae Seung Juk, the third-era heir of Doosan Group was also currently being investigated for illegal injection of prescription drugs. This particular plastic surgery clinic arrived underneath suspicion from prosecutors when it appeared that a lot of of its sufferers were being making use of Propofol. Propofol is made use of as a slumber inducer and anesthetic and is classified as a psychoactive drug in South Korea, which helps make it illegal to use for nearly anything other than surgical strategies.

On the night of February 18, Ha Jung Woo’s agency, Walkhouse Business, introduced an official statement on the studies.

The statement reads:

For quite a few a long time, Ha Jung Woo was involved about a scar on his encounter. In January 2019, he was introduced to the director of a clinic that is famous for its laser scar treatment. That director was very eager to help Ha Jung Woo with his scar cure. Ha Jung Wo acquired the strong laser remedy about ten occasions amongst January and September 2019. Each time the remedy took location, the clinic director judged that the patient really should be set to slumber. There was definitely no circumstance of drug abuse. Just after observing some success from the treatment, he stopped going to the clinic last drop. We will now demonstrate the issue of ‘receiving the procedure less than his actor dongsaeng [younger brother, but can also refer to any younger acquaintance]’s name.’ From the pretty starting, the clinic director advocated for privacy and told him to have on a mask and a hat when he came for treatment. In this context, the director asked Ha Jung Woo for the names and individual info of an amusement agency representative dongsaeng and his manager. Ha Jung Woo assumed this was vaguely linked to privateness safety, and for the reason that it was a doctor who was requesting it, he gave the data without the need of a great deal suspicion. He does not know what just the medical center did with the data, but he under no circumstances intended to cover the point that he was getting treatment. Even although the clinic director asked for it, he is deeply reflecting on the truth that he gave an individual else’s private information and facts in this condition. He also apologizes sincerely to his followers for the misunderstandings that this has prompted. Fortuitously, we have text messages from the previous couple of months that affirm Ha Jung Woo’s appointments at the clinic, as well as conversations involving him and the clinic director about the treatment method and any stick to-up strategies. The textual content messages will obviously show that he only went to the healthcare facility with the goal of remedy in intellect. We request that folks refrain from releasing unconfirmed reports. The company will eagerly comply with any requests from investigators. For community artists, it is not beneficial to have their names put out by the media in connection with controversial challenges. Considering the fact that our artist did not have just about anything on his conscience, we hoped that it would naturally die down. Nonetheless, considering that the rumors saved spreading, we have resolved to set out a assertion. We would like to apologize for producing concern to the supporters and other folks who have normally reliable and supported Ha Jung Woo. Thank you.

