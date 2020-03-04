ha-seok-jin-in-talks-along-with-im-soo-hyang-and-yoon-kyun-sang-for-new-drama

Ha Seok Jin may perhaps be may be starring in a new drama!

On March four, Ilgan Sports noted that the actor will be having a guide role in the MBC drama “When I Was the Prettiest” (literal translation). This sequence conveys the message that everyone has the appropriate to be satisfied, and it is centered close to a love triangle amongst two brothers and a woman named Ye Ji. Both Im Soo Hyang and Yoon Kyun Sang are in talks to be in it.

On March 4, his company C-JeS Enjoyment mentioned, “He was made available [the role] and is examining it.”

If Ha Seok Jin chooses to consider the purpose, he will perform Search engine optimization Jin, Ye Ji’s husband. He is a particular person who is at the heart of tragic events simply because his wishes and emptiness are not fulfilled.

Ha Seok Jin’s newest drama job was his unique look in “Crash Landing on You” in which he starred as Ri Moo Hyuk, the more mature brother of Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin).

“When I Was the Prettiest” is scheduled to premiere in August.

Sources (1) (two)