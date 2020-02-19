[ha-sung-woon-talks-about-his-encounter-recording-new-music,-being-in-his-mid-twenties,-and-extra]

Ha Sung Woon recently shot a pictorial for the March difficulty of Cosmopolitan.

In the accompanying interview, the singer disclosed that he was in the middle of recording his third mini album. “Even if other individuals really do not listen to it the identical way, I’m the type of particular person who has to make every little thing the way I hear it in my head, down to the vocal tone. There are loads of instances in which issues improved since I held insisting we do it all over again.”

Ha Sung Woon also talked about hosting the Naver audio clearly show “Late Night Idol,” stating, “I experience proud anytime guests tell me that they felt comfortable and experienced a fantastic time on the exhibit. When individuals have an pleasant knowledge for the reason that of a thing I do perfectly, I want to get even improved at it. I am getting a good deal of exciting currently being a DJ.” He extra that chatting to a variety of men and women experienced inspired him to get on new troubles and mentioned, “I do not know how to perform any instruments, so I want to find out how to enjoy guitar and keyboard.”

Ha Sung Woon, who is born in March, will quickly convert 26 a long time outdated. He said, “I am acquiring additional enjoyable now than I did in my early twenties. I can take pleasure in factors I didn’t know about in the earlier. I think that the long term will maintain even additional interesting items for me. I really do not have something certain I want to attain in advance of the conclude of my twenties, but I think all those factors will appear soon after I turn 30. When I get aged plenty of that I get market as an idol any longer, I could possibly imagine, ‘What do I do now?’ I feel that [my 30s and 40s] are a time when it could possibly be enjoyable to elevate little ones. My father says that when you get older, it is tougher to come across matters that are exciting. But I think I will often discover a little something that is entertaining.”

