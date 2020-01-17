Ha Sung Woon talks about preparations for his next album

Ha Sung Woon was recently featured in the February issue of fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar and talked about his next album.

In the accompanying interview, the singer said: “I am currently recording for my next album. I decided on the concept and the songs for my album, and I (create) the melodies with my own flow too. The pro of being a solo artist is that I can express what I see and feel through my music. “

He added: “I think this album will focus on the dance floors where the performances really shine. I think 2020 will bring a lot of things that fans want and expect. I am confident that I can show you these things. Please wait for it impatiently. “

Ha Sung Woon was asked what season he thought it was if he compared his career to drama. He said, “I think I’m on season 3. The caption is” Long Way to Go. “”

On what keeps him going, the singer said, “I started out as an intern when I was young, and I tasted failure. For this reason, I know all too well how precious my fans and the staff I have around me are. They are my center. I want to go up slowly and go down slowly. “

The full interview with Ha Sung Woon is available in the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

