ha-sung-woon’s-agency-joins-forces-with-global-expertise-company-icm-partners

Ha Sung Woon’s company is looking to choose its artists’ promotions abroad.

On February 26, Ha Sung Woon’s agency Star Crew Amusement introduced, “We have signed an MOU (memorandum of being familiar with) with ICM Associates to be Ha Sung Woon’s international sector entry associate.” In December 2018, ICM Companions Vice President Jon Pleeter of the Los Angeles headquarters and KAMP Global’s CEO Tim Kim visited Star Crew Entertainment to keep a conference about a collaboration project.

ICM Associates is the talent agency representing many stars such as Khalid, J. Cole, Ashley Tisdale, Blackbear, Boyz II Gentlemen, Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock, David Foster, Flo Rida, Superior Charlotte, Jane Lynch, Jay Leno, John Cena, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and extra.

Star Crew Entertainment CEO Jun Hong Joon reported, “Through this MOU, we will continue discussing with the company for the worldwide industry entry of our team that is preparing for debut.”

Ha Sung Woon is currently operating on his new album which will be produced in the 1st 50 % of this year.

