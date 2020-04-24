HA: TFELT Opens New Album, Autobiography, Depression, and More

In a recent interview, HA: TFELT (Yeeun) shares his thoughts on his new album “1719,” a selection of autobiographies, hard times, and interactions with former Wonder Girls members Yubin and Hyerim.

First up, HA: TFELT talked about releasing her first full album since coming out of JYP Entertainment. “Preparing for the album took a long time, and I have set my heart on it,” he said. “A lot of things have changed since I left JYP Entertainment in 2017 to get into Amoeba Culture. I also experienced a lot of chaos when I was 29, so I feel like new music and autobiography.” HA: TELAN adds, “It’s time the darkest, but also the brightest. “

HA: TFELT has chosen two track titles, “Satellite” and “Sweet Sensation,” for her full album. He explains that “Satellites” is a metaphor for himself, describing satellites as being stars but still shining and confident about the path. “On the other hand, ‘Sweet Sensation’ is about everyday life,” he said. “I wrote about the sadness of the song, but I wrote it in the hope that it would empower me.”

He was also open about his decision to write an autobiography. “People often think that celebrities are always happy and can live to be jealous, but celebrities as well as other people. We see suffering, and sometimes we see things that are more difficult than the other. I treat my depression I added when you try to hide, because I be a celebrity. “

HA: TFELT went on to say that he has been receiving psychological counseling since 2018, according to Park Jin Young’s recommendation. “Advisor I recommend I write a book,” she stated. “I think they write will help people know my music better.” HA: TFELT added that her family has given her support to vote on family issues in her autobiography.

Fortunately, HA: TELEKS realizes that they are recovering from difficult times. “I had moments of dying, but never acting on it. However, depression is not a lost thing for a day, so I’m still working hard to try and accomplish it.” She acknowledges her recovery as a daily appreciation, as if drinking a cup of coffee delicious and talking with people who are afflicted.

HA: TFELT brought in his former classmates Yubin and his agency. “Since the days of Wonder Girls, Yubin has always wanted to create his own company,” HA: TFELT said. He also lent his support to Hyerim, as well as joining the Yubin agency. With a laugh, HA: TFELT added, “I still have two years on the contract with Amoeba Culture.”

She also thanked Hyerim for being so common in her virtues. “I’m jealous of relating, that is made up of beliefs long. I’m about to be a blessing to find the person who you want to share.”

When asked if she hopes to succeed in her solo career, HA: TFELT comments, “Maybe if I hadn’t received love from the public before, now I would be thirsty for fame and love, but I think I got it all on Wonder Girls today. my only wish was to tell his story as an artist and to discover my identity. “He defended his biggest wish as launching a full album and is proud of what he has done by releasing 14 tracks for” 1719. “

As a last thought, HA: Felt said, “Receive all the love it is impossible, but most do not want to disappoint the people who are waiting for my music. I want her to feel as if you have to wait.”

