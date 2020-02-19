[haaland-double-presents-dortmund-edge-more-than-psg-but-neymar-strike-retains-tie-alive]

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland heads at intention for the duration of the match towards Paris St Germain at the Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund February 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

DORTMUND, Feb 19 — Teenage report-breaker Erling Braut Haaland scored two times as Borussia Dortmund sealed a two-1 earn about Paris Saint-Germain, for whom Neymar scored on his return to motion, in yesterday’s Champions League past 16, 1st leg in Germany.

Forward Haaland took his tally to 11 goals in seven video games considering that Dortmund paid Salzburg €20 million (RM89.7million) for the 19-calendar year-aged with second-fifty percent objectives either facet of Neymar’s equaliser.

Acquiring also scored 8 times for Salzburg in the team stage, Haaland now has 10 goals in just 7 Champions League video games this time.

“These are the times you engage in soccer for. I definitely relished it,” beamed the Norwegian, who insisted Dortmund will nevertheless have it all to do in the return on March 11.

“We want to go by means of, but we will have to raise our game once again,” he warned.

“It’s heading to be a tough game, but we are a fantastic workforce and we have to preserve likely.”

His overall performance remaining Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the shade, with the latter struggling to truly make his mark owning been saved on the sidelines for the previous two months in advance of this match thanks to a rib injury.

However, the Brazilian superstar’s absent objective usually means PSG continue being really a great deal in contention to reach the quarter-finals soon after a few consecutive exits in the very last 16.

The presence of the world’s most pricey participant was a major boost for his workforce, after he skipped previous season’s shock last-16 decline to Manchester United with a foot personal injury.

He also sat out the second leg of their defeat by True Madrid at the identical stage in 2018.

Sancho denied

Nonetheless, Dortmund deserved the acquire as PSG’s star-studded attack, with Angel Di Maria supporting Mbappe and Neymar, was continuously frustrated by the household side, for whom the midfield duo of Axel Witsel and Emre Can frequently helped snuff out assaults.

There was minor to individual the teams in the to start with fifty percent even though Dortmund’s English winger Jadon Sancho squandered a person prospect on the counter-attack and then compelled a wonderful help you save from Keylor Navas just before the fifty percent-hour mark.

Witsel was contacting the shots in midfield, although his midfield partner Can — whose financial loan offer from Juventus was produced into a permanent move before in the working day — experienced a penalty enchantment waved absent by Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz following getting clattered in the spot by Marco Verratti.

Right after the goalless first 50 %, Dortmund poured forward and held locating spaces to exploit down the flanks.

Dortmund’s Swiss coach Lucien Favre then brought on Giovanni Reyna, who only turned 17 past November, for his Champions League debut halfway by means of the second half.

Times afterwards Haaland acquired the breakthrough when he stabbed previous Navas from close variety soon after Thiago Silva had blocked a Raphael Guerreiro shot.

The game experienced now arrive to lifestyle, and with their German mentor Thomas Tuchel frantically urging them on, PSG drew stage 6 minutes later when Mbappe unpicked the Dortmund defence and presented Neymar with a clear-cut finish.

On the other hand, the scene was set for Haaland to proceed his phenomenal scoring run with a beautiful complete from the edge of the space next a Reyna go. — AFP