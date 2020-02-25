[hackbridge-hearth-dwell:-eighty-firefighters-tackle-fireplace-at-a-automobile-repair-workshop-close-to-hackbridge-station]

Around 12 fireplace engines and all-around 80 firefighters tackled a fire at a car maintenance workshop on London Road in Hackbridge, Sutton .

Firefighters were being known as at two.05am this early morning (Tuesday, February 25) to the incident.

Portion of the solitary storey workshop was damaged by the blaze.

60 gas cylinders were removed and cooled down as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

The fire is next to Hackbridge Railway station and practice services were to begin with disrupted but have been restored in between Carshalton and Mitcham South.

London Road stays closed in equally directions.

Hearth crews from Wallington and surrounding fire stations had been at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

