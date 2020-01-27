The bears’ Twitter account @ChicagoBears, with more than 1.8 million followers, was overtaken by hackers on Sunday morning.

The first tweet indicated that the team had been bought by Saudi consultant Turki Alalshikh. This tweet was quickly deleted and replaced with two tweets that the hackers announced OurMine and shared their email and website information with.

The hackers then replied to a tweet from the Detroit Lion fan account @PrideofDetroit, who replied to one of their tweets and asked if a new owner would trade Khalil Mack for the rivals.

The bears, uh, OurMine, which have gone through one of their most disappointing seasons, get some pretty funny tweet responses. One mentioned that the bears probably shouldn’t use 1985Bears as their password, while another had an alternative suggestion for the hackers and how they could really shake up the fan base and move the needle – by tweeting that team Mitch Trubisky was cutting off.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t a fun situation, of course, but it seems that the hackers’ intent was driven by marketing.

The NFL charter franchise has just celebrated its 100th anniversary and remains owned by Virginia McCaskey, the daughter of team founder George Halas.

