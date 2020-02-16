[hackney-stabbing-victim-in-‘life-threatening-condition’-in-hospital]

We will use your e-mail address only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivacy Discoverfor facts of your knowledge safety rights Invalid E-mail

Law enforcement are pleasing for information pursuing a stabbing in Hackney on Sunday (February 16).

The incident occurred in the early evening and officers have been investigating at the scene on Brooke Road given that.

The victim’s accidents are lifestyle threatening at this time.

Metropolitan Police Hackney stated: “Police are on Brooke Highway #Hackney right after a guy was stabbed close to 5pm.

“He is been taken to healthcare facility in a everyday living-threatening ailment.

“No arrests at this early phase having said that our enquiries carry on.

“Any person with facts is asked to contact in quoting CAD5031/16Feb.”

Following the incident, Metropolitan Law enforcement have put a part 60 lookup electrical power in spot, authorised for the Borough of Hackney by Inspector Months from 8pm on Sunday right until 10am tomorrow.

If you have information and facts or pics to share, you can email [email protected]

If you witnessed the incident or have information, make sure you contact 101