Hacks for the trump card at Coronavirus are ridiculous

Joe Scarborough gave a clear and simple message to the media, defending President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronation pandemic: “I know you’re stupid.”

This particular moment came during Monday’s Morning Joe after he sent a clip in which President Trump effectively silences Dr. Anthony Fauci answer to Jeremy Diamond’s question about hydroxychloroquine.

Scarborough reminded viewers that Trump was “the same guy who makes fun of him,” he said there was nothing to worry about. Only one person from China. “He reminds viewers that Trump” said there were 15 people who had it. soon, it will drop to zero. “He then reminded viewers that Trump said,” The press was overrated for that. That was their last prank. It was their last indictment. “

Scarborough then turned to pro-Trump media. “Now, many of the same hacks that said this was too much, many of the same hacks are now trying to turn it around and say it’s wrong for the media not to stress the concerns about it.”

“Here’s the deal,” Scarborough said, referring to pro-Trump celebrities. “You’re stupid. I know you’re stupid if you’re fine with Donald Trump on Coronavirus. I know you’re stupid. You might think other people are stupid. They’re not as stupid as you. Because you can’t claim the guy was exaggerating. for two months. “

