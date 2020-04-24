Hae Jin Park Confirmes To Give Psychological Disgusting Drama on Popular Webtoon

Park Hae Jin will star in the new thriller drama “Puzzle Crime” (working title)!

Based on the famous webtoon of the same name, “Crime Puzzle” is a horrific thriller started by Han Seung Min, a professor at a police academy, arrested after admitting the crime of killing Yoo Hee’s girlfriend. The drama will revive the webtoon to be relevant to 2020 by now.

The upcoming drama will also feature Yoo Hee, a criminal profile who is relaunching Han Seung Min’s case because he can’t believe his girlfriend’s confession. The settlement is a mystery, “Crime Crime” will show 10 interviews of Han Seung Min and detailed characterization of people who are in between the two figures mentioned.

Park Hae Jin will take on the role of Han Seung Min, one of the star professors at the police academy who has recently climbed the ranks of criminal psychology worldwide with a thesis written in his 20s. However, on a warrant of murder, he was remanded in custody on a life sentence. Han Seung Min is a mysterious character who starts a mental game with Yoo Hee, a detective, lover, and student, in order to continually solve the crime.

Earlier, Park Hae Jin surprised the audience by acting as Lee Jung Moon’s youngest genius psychopathic assassin in “Bad Guys,” and viewers are hoping for something that will transform “Puzzle Crime” after gaining more actor experience.

The upcoming drama will be produced by Studio 329, which produces the original YouTube web drama “Top Management” and Netflix’s “Nettrlixuler”. “Crime Puzzle” is set to kick off sometime in the second half of the year.

Recently, Park Hae Jin starred in KBS’s “Forest,” and she is now ready for the premiere of the upcoming Wednesday-Thursday MBC drama “Old School Intern” (working title). Watch the teaser for “Old Intern School” here!

In the meantime, watch out for Hae Jin Park in the “Forest” below:

