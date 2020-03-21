HaHa Clinton-Dix Agrees To Join Cowboys | Countrywide Sports

FRISCO, Texas – It is really never far too late for some free agency information, as it turns out.

That was confirmed late Thursday night time, when the information broke that the Cowboys experienced agreed to phrases on a one-calendar year offer with veteran security HaHa Clinton-Dix.

Signing up for in on people reviews, Clinton-Dix’s possess illustration put the information out for the planet to see.

Dallas sure. Congrats, @haha_cd6! #LegendsLiveHere #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/fihFJy4qiO

— SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) March 20, 2020

By Friday early morning, the Cowboys produced the news official, producing this the major transfer at the basic safety posture in modern memory, as they have produced a effectively-gained name for overlooking the situation. The terms of the offer had been not declared, but Clinton-Dix would be the most accomplished security to match up for the Cowboys in quite some time.

The six-12 months veteran has started out 96 NFL game titles, gathering 522 tackles and 16 interceptions, building 1 Professional Bowl in that time span.

Mike McCarthy’s placement as the Cowboys’ new head mentor does not truly feel like a coincidence. McCarthy was the head guy in Environmentally friendly Bay when the Packers built Clinton-Dix, an All-American at Alabama, the No. 21 overall decide in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Clinton-Dix was a frequent starter for four total seasons in Green Bay, tallying 351 tackles and 14 of his 16 profession interceptions. The Packers traded him to Washington for a fourth spherical choose in Oct of 2018, and he responded with 66 tackles in 10 game titles.

The Chicago Bears signed Clinton-Dix to a a person-calendar year, $5.5 million deal last spring. He started off all 16 video games at security together with Eddie Jackson. He produced 78 tackles with five go breakups and two interceptions, which include the initial decide on-6 of his career.

The documented duration of the offer is a bit intriguing. Irrespective of his very long tenure in the NFL to this position, Clinton-Dix is just 27 years outdated, and he seemed to love a strong year in Chicago. No matter, the Cowboys won’t complain about possessing veteran generation to fill in the for the loss of Jeff Heath before this week.

The lengthy-time period outlook of the posture still seems murky. In addition to Clinton-Dix’s one-calendar year deal, Xavier Woods is also getting into the last calendar year of his rookie offer. Darian Thompson signed a two-yr deal before this 7 days but hasn’t been a normal starter given that 2017.

On the evening the Cowboys last but not least feel to have invested in a established security, though, that’s a challenge for a different working day.