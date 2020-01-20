Hail, floods and dust hit Australia amid wild forest fires

CANBERRA – Dust storms, hail and flash floods have struck the afflicted Australian cities in the past few days. Extreme weather has reduced the threat of numerous forest fires in the southeast of the country.

A hailstorm in the national capital Canberra damaged public buildings, businesses, houses and cars on Monday, interrupted some suburbs, fell trees, caused flash floods and injured two people, rescue workers said.

To the west, a 300 km wide red cloud of dust was carried by gusts of wind at a speed of up to 107 km per hour and was found in the drought-hit cities of Dubbo, Broken Hill, Nyngan and Parkes, local media reported. Much of the dust comes from New South Wales farms.

“It’s an integral part of the drought we currently have,” Dubbo Mayor Ben Shields told Nine Network Television.

Hail struck Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, on Sunday, and more hailstorms are expected to return. The city has been smothered by smoke from distant forest fires in the state of Victoria in recent weeks.

Unusually violent storms over the weekend caused flash floods in the cities of Brisbane and Gold Coast in the state of Queensland north of New South Wales, where most of the forest fires were destroyed.

The fires have claimed at least 28 lives, destroyed more than 2,600 homes, and destroyed more than 10.4 million hectares since September. The area burned is larger than the state of Indiana.

Recent rainfall in New South Wales and Victoria has helped prevent major fires from extinguishing in Australia’s two most populous states.

Authorities have warned that fire risks will increase in both states this week with rising temperatures and drier conditions.

