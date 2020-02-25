hailee-steinfeld-delivers-to-start-with-‘wrong-direction’-effectiveness:-‘i-failed-to-count-on-it-to-be-as-hard’

Hailee Steinfeld stops to strike a pose for photographers even though stepping out of the Ed Sullivan Theater on Monday night time (February 24) in New York Town.

The 23-year-previous actress and singer taped her visual appeal on The Late Present with Stephen Colbert, where she strike the phase as the musical visitor to perform her ballad “Wrong Course” for the to start with time dwell.

“I executed ‘Mistaken Route‘ for the to start with time tonight on @colbertlateshow,” Hailee wrote on her Twitter account soon after the efficiency. “I did not expect it to be as hard as it was…the next I starting up singing I felt like my heart stopped. Damage so fantastic.”

Very last week, Hailee was in London to current at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5ZgJH8jmVFs?rel=0" width="500"></noscript>