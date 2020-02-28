hailee-steinfeld-established-to-appear-on-‘sesame-street’

Hailee Steinfeld is aware of how to get to Sesame Avenue!

The 23-calendar year-old musician and actress just shared a image from the established of the beloved children’s tv show.

In the lovable snap, Hailee posed together with Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Rudy.

“Yeah, I produced some adorable new mates right now on Sesame Street…what about it? 💚📚🧚🏻‍♀️,” Hailee wrote on her Instagram.

The show’s formal account extra, “ATTN: New good friend on Sesame Street 🚨 Many thanks for going to us @haileesteinfeld! #Time51″

