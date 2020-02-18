[hailee-steinfeld-has-a-‘whole-lotta-love’-for-london-in-advance-of-arriving-at-brit-awards-2020]

Hailee Steinfeld looks charming in blue when arriving at the 2020 BRIT Awards held at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London, England.
The 23-calendar year-previous singer and actress wore a couple sparkly rings with her outfit, including just one big rock the similar colour as her costume.
“A whole lotta adore in London tonight. Many thanks for acquiring me @kegrand! 💗 YOU x,” she posted the evening in advance of, with pics from an function.
FYI: Hailee is carrying a Fendi Haute Fourrure Slide Wintertime 2017-18 dress.
