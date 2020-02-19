[hailee-steinfeld-rocks-complete-leopard-look-for-appreciate-journal-occasion-in-london]

Hailee Steinfeld designed a massive assertion in her complete leopard glimpse when arriving at the Appreciate magazine celebration in London, England on Monday night time (February 17).

The 23-year-outdated singer and actress fulfilled up with designs Kaia Gerber, Iris Regulation, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid and singer Charli XCX for the star studded party.

Previously in the night time, Kendall and Bella were being noticed out at the PAMPARA Photographic exhibition hosted by Renell Medrano and WePresent.

Joan Smalls, Jorja Smith, A$AP Ferg, Fai Khadra, Tyler The Creator and current BAFTA winner, Micheal Ward ended up also witnessed inside the celebration.