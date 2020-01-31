Hailey Baldwin didn't care Justin Bieber was a pop star ... Now it's Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber’s 10-part YouTube documentary “Justin Bieber: Seasons” offers an intimate insight into the life of the pop star. The series follows Bieber after a four-year hiatus from the recording as he prepares his upcoming fifth album, Changes. Although the series focuses on the process of creating albums, we learn a lot about the marriage of Justin & Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

The couple met in 2009 when he accompanied Hailey to the set of NBC’s Today show to perform the “Yummy” singer. You might think Hailey has been a big fan of his since the Biebs started, but it didn’t turn out that way. Justin admits that she wasn’t particularly excited to meet him. “She didn’t care at all,” he says.

Hailey Bieber admitted that she wasn’t crazy about her husband’s popularity at the time. “I was never a super fan, neither of him nor of anyone,” Hailey said to Vogue. “It was never the crazy, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any way except that he was cute. Everyone had a crush on him. “

In the fourth installment of the documentaries, Hailey tells her parents that they want to marry the pop star, and suggested this about a month after they wanted to go out in public again after their split in 2016.

In 2018, during their breakup, Justin reestablished his relationship with actress and singer Selena Gomez. Bieber and Gomez started in 2011 at the age of 16 and were 18 years old. In an interview with NBC, Gomez revealed that she was emotionally abused during her relationship with Justin. The alleged emotional abuse has occurred in this relationship. Shortly after his separation from Gomez, Justin suggested Hailey.

“I knew in my heart that I wanted to do that,” the 23-year-old admitted.

The model showed that she called her parents immediately after Justin suggested in July 2018.

Hailey said that she expected her to tell her to relax and see how she would feel over the next 24 hours or a week. However, they replied, “Honestly, we think this is for you and we know you want it, so we trust you.”

The couple married in a New York courthouse in September 2018 and held a larger reception the following year at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

One thing is certain, the couple’s love for one another does not go unnoticed. When Justin was diagnosed with Lyme disease in late 2019, Hailey supported him by explaining the severity of the disease and how it shouldn’t be treated as a joke. They even share relationship tips for other couples. On Wednesday January, Justin posted an Instagram story photo with its key content, including the 2011 book, His Needs, Your Needs: Building a Marriage Without Affair by Willard F. Harley, Jr.

The singer of “Love Yourself” went on his Instagram earlier this month to express his love for his wife, and denied that his posts were not meant to subliminally address one of his ex-people.

“I’m not posting this to prove anything or to make people believe that I love my wife. I just consider it a matter of honor to publicly recognize your significant other!” He wrote at the time. “It’s as if we’re all right to recognize an achievement or award, but think it must be a shadowy thing to say something publicly about those you love. I don’t have to prove anything by saying that I do my wife love. I just think there is power to put your wife on a pedestal! “

