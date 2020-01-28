Hailey Bieber Asked Parents If Marrying Justin Bieber Was “Crazy” | hailey bieber, justin bieber

Hailey Bieber called his parents and asked for their advice when Justin Bieber proposed so quickly after rekindling their romance!

“It all happened very quickly and sort of at once, but he and I have known each other for so long that there was a part of it that didn’t seem scary”, Hailey said in an episode of his docu YouTube Seasons series. “It was just such a big life decision that it was right, it was so emotional at the same time.”

“I remember calling my parents when we decided to get married and I said,” This is the time when I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think it’s a bad idea. “” Hailey said. “Because in my heart I knew it was what I wanted to do, but I was like, tell me right away if you think, well, woah, relax and breathe and think about it and see how you feel in 24 hours or a week or something. And they said, “Honestly, we think it’s done for you and we know it’s what you want, so we trust you.” And I was like, okay. “

If you don’t know, Justin and Hailey dated for the first time in 2015, then linked again in May 2018. He proposed in July 2018 and they said “yes” in September 2018. They organized an official wedding ceremony for friends and family last September .

Justin Bieber just announced its 2020 tour dates and you can see the full list if you missed it!

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB